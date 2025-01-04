Critical Comparison: HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) and HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Upstart has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HIVE Digital Technologies has a beta of 3.39, suggesting that its stock price is 239% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Upstart and HIVE Digital Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upstart $552.43 million 10.58 -$240.13 million ($1.93) -33.20 HIVE Digital Technologies $124.87 million 3.69 -$51.21 million ($0.14) -23.64

Institutional and Insider Ownership

HIVE Digital Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Upstart. Upstart is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HIVE Digital Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

63.0% of Upstart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of HIVE Digital Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of Upstart shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of HIVE Digital Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Upstart and HIVE Digital Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upstart 2 4 5 0 2.27 HIVE Digital Technologies 0 0 6 2 3.25

Upstart presently has a consensus price target of $61.80, suggesting a potential downside of 3.56%. HIVE Digital Technologies has a consensus price target of $7.42, suggesting a potential upside of 124.07%. Given HIVE Digital Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HIVE Digital Technologies is more favorable than Upstart.

Profitability

This table compares Upstart and HIVE Digital Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upstart -30.15% -32.57% -10.49% HIVE Digital Technologies -12.04% -10.78% -8.97%

Summary

HIVE Digital Technologies beats Upstart on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. in July 2023. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

