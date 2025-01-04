CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading 2.2% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) was up 2.2% during trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $365.00 to $420.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CrowdStrike traded as high as $359.69 and last traded at $354.99. Approximately 812,778 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,707,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $347.34.

CRWD has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $295.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. CICC Research started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.63.

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total transaction of $2,160,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,613,187.30. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 2,858 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.29, for a total value of $1,041,140.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,201 shares in the company, valued at $13,916,242.29. This trade represents a 6.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 116,601 shares of company stock worth $40,755,368 in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 214.9% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $345.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 703.97, a PEG ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.11.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

