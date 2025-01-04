Crown Point Energy (OTCMKTS:CWVLF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Crown Point Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWVLF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.04. Crown Point Energy shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 505 shares traded.

Crown Point Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05.

Crown Point Energy Company Profile

Crown Point Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds a 100% working interest in the Cerro de Los Leones exploration concession which covers an area of 101,208 acres located in the Neuquén Basin, Argentina. It also has 34.74% non-operated working interest in the Rio Cullen, La Angostura, and Las Violetas exploitation concessions that covers an area of 489,000 gross acres in Tierra del Fuego; and 50% non-operated working interest in the Chañares Herrados exploitation concession, which covers an area of 10,057 gross acres located in the Cuyano Basin.

Featured Stories

