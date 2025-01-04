Crystal Valley Financial (OTCMKTS:CYVF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.42 and traded as low as $63.99. Crystal Valley Financial shares last traded at $63.99, with a volume of 386 shares changing hands.

Crystal Valley Financial Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.78.

Crystal Valley Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Crystal Valley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Crystal Valley Financial Company Profile

Crystal Valley Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for First State Bank that provides various personal and business banking products and services in Northern Indiana, the United States. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as IRAs.

