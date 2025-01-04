Dajin Lithium (CVE:DJI) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Dajin Lithium Corp. (CVE:DJI – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.75 and traded as low as C$0.75. Dajin Lithium shares last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 4,571 shares changing hands.
Dajin Lithium Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$12.32 million and a PE ratio of -15.96.
About Dajin Lithium
Dajin Lithium Corp., together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It explores for lithium, potash, and boron minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in Teels Marsh Project that covers 403 placer mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,202 hectares located in the Teels Marsh valley of Mineral County, Nevada; and Alkali Lake project, which includes 62 placer mineral claims situated in the Alkali Spring valley of Esmeralda county, Nevada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dajin Lithium
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Insiders Are Selling, But These 3 Stocks Are Must-Buys
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Rivian Defies Doubters: Delivery Triumph Fuels Stock Surge
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Hindenburg Short Report Slams Carvana Over Alleged ‘Grift’
Receive News & Ratings for Dajin Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dajin Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.