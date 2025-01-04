Dan Nicholson Buys 53 Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Stock

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report) insider Dan Nicholson purchased 53 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 287 ($3.57) per share, with a total value of £152.11 ($188.96).

Shares of Great Portland Estates stock opened at GBX 289.20 ($3.59) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -286.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52. Great Portland Estates Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 283.50 ($3.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 441 ($5.48). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 299.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 329.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,188.12%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 382 ($4.75) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Great Portland Estates currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 405.50 ($5.04).

GPE is a FTSE 250 real estate investor and developer. GPE aims to deliver superior returns by unlocking the often hidden potential in commercial real estate in central London, creating high quality sustainable spaces for its customers and long-term value for its stakeholders.

