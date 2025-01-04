Darren Lurie Purchases 2,400,000 Shares of Farm Pride Foods Limited (ASX:FRM) Stock

Farm Pride Foods Limited (ASX:FRM – Get Free Report) insider Darren Lurie bought 2,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$132,000.00 ($81,987.58).

Farm Pride Foods Stock Performance

Farm Pride Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Farm Pride Foods Limited produces, processes, manufactures, and sells eggs and egg products in Australia. It also provides egg products, such as whole eggs, egg white, egg yolk, scrambled eggs, peeled boiled eggs, and fried eggs, as well as egg carton packaging. The company serves supermarkets; and commercial markets, including the airline, hotel, and restaurant industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Farm Pride Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farm Pride Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.