Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Vicki L. Sato Sells 3,080 Shares of Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $64,402.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,778.16. The trade was a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Denali Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.85. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $33.33.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Denali Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 18.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 21.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DNLI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

