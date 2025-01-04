Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Vicki L. Sato Sells 3,080 Shares of Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $64,402.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,778.16. The trade was a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Denali Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of DNLI stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.85. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $33.33.
Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Denali Therapeutics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently issued reports on DNLI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.
Check Out Our Latest Report on DNLI
About Denali Therapeutics
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Denali Therapeutics
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Insiders Are Selling, But These 3 Stocks Are Must-Buys
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Rivian Defies Doubters: Delivery Triumph Fuels Stock Surge
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Hindenburg Short Report Slams Carvana Over Alleged ‘Grift’
Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.