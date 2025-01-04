Derek Mapp Buys 8,802 Shares of Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Stock

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTOGet Free Report) insider Derek Mapp bought 8,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £9,770.22 ($12,136.92).

Mitie Group Stock Performance

LON:MTO opened at GBX 110.20 ($1.37) on Friday. Mitie Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 94.04 ($1.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 127 ($1.58). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.87. The stock has a market cap of £1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1,224.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 111.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 116.77.

Mitie Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Mitie Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,444.44%.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides facilities management and professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities. The company provides decarbonization, electrical grid connections, emission intelligence, energy and carbon, EV fleets, and heat solutions, as well as solar energy; cleaning and hygiene, engineering maintenance, integrated facilities management, landscape, and waste management services; project and workplace services; and Fire & security systems, front of house, intelligence, vetting, and security guarding service.

