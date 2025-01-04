DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) Trading 1.6% Higher – Here’s Why

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €4.11 ($4.24) and last traded at €4.10 ($4.23). 314,606 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 330,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.04 ($4.16).

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €4.05 and its 200-day moving average price is €4.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.03. The stock has a market cap of $557.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.34.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through Classic and Green segments. It offers hybrid, all-electric, and hydrogen drives, including mobile rapid charging stations and related services.

