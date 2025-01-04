DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 137.77 ($1.71) and traded as high as GBX 142 ($1.76). DFS Furniture shares last traded at GBX 141.60 ($1.76), with a volume of 29,692 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Get DFS Furniture alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DFS Furniture

DFS Furniture Stock Up 0.6 %

Insider Transactions at DFS Furniture

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.38, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of £331.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,080.00, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 137.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 126.81.

In other news, insider Tim Stacey sold 28,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.65), for a total value of £37,772 ($46,921.74). Insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

DFS Furniture Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brand names. It also engages in the manufacture of upholstered furniture and the supply of contract logistics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DFS Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFS Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.