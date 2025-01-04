Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 13.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. FFG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $10,446,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 253,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,090,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.68.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $181.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.72, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.62 and a 200-day moving average of $164.49. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.58). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.04%. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 410.08%.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

