Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:DRN)

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRN – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 2,750 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 259% compared to the average daily volume of 765 call options.
Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance
Shares of DRN opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.42. The firm has a market cap of $81.59 million, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 2.92. Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $14.07.
Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Insiders Are Selling, But These 3 Stocks Are Must-Buys
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Rivian Defies Doubters: Delivery Triumph Fuels Stock Surge
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Hindenburg Short Report Slams Carvana Over Alleged ‘Grift’
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.