Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:DRN)

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRN – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 2,750 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 259% compared to the average daily volume of 765 call options.

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of DRN opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.42. The firm has a market cap of $81.59 million, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 2.92. Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $14.07.

Get Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares (DRN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Real Estate Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an index that captures large cap equities of the US real estate segment. DRN was launched on Jul 16, 2009 and is managed by Direxion.

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.