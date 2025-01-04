Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.97 and traded as high as C$2.97. Diversified Royalty shares last traded at C$2.96, with a volume of 181,769 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIV shares. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Diversified Royalty to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Ventum Financial set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.80.

The stock has a market cap of C$489.73 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.0208 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. Diversified Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 119.05%.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks.

