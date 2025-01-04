Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Director Michael M. Calbert Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $451,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,056,636.94. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $74.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.36 and a 200-day moving average of $96.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $72.12 and a 1-year high of $168.07.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.88%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Dollar General from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Bernstein Bank lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Dollar General from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.27.

View Our Latest Report on DG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $791,000. Stablepoint Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Dollar General by 5.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 175,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,158,000 after buying an additional 9,312 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.