DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) CEO Tony Xu Sells 108,332 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) CEO Tony Xu sold 108,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $18,454,356.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,525. This trade represents a 98.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tony Xu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Tony Xu sold 108,332 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total transaction of $19,363,261.68.

On Monday, December 2nd, Tony Xu sold 115,432 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total value of $20,432,618.32.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Tony Xu sold 108,334 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total transaction of $19,507,703.38.

On Friday, November 15th, Tony Xu sold 108,332 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $18,443,523.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Tony Xu sold 81,249 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.87, for a total value of $12,014,289.63.

DoorDash Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $174.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.52. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.33 and a 52-week high of $181.78. The company has a market cap of $72.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -388.80, a P/E/G ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in DoorDash by 13.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,142,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,584,000 after buying an additional 1,645,186 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 77.9% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,847,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,567 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 216.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,082,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,486,000 after purchasing an additional 739,961 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 3,284.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 729,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,385,000 after buying an additional 708,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,533,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,766,000 after buying an additional 700,465 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on DoorDash from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.42.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

