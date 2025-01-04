dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 91.36 ($1.13) and traded as low as GBX 85 ($1.06). dotdigital Group shares last traded at GBX 86 ($1.07), with a volume of 142,949 shares trading hands.

dotdigital Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 90.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 91.36. The company has a market capitalization of £263.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,150.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

dotdigital Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from dotdigital Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. dotdigital Group’s payout ratio is 2,500.00%.

dotdigital Group Company Profile

dotdigital Group Plc engages in the provision of intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. It offers Dotdigital, a SaaS-based an all-in-one customer experience and data platform that breaks down data siloes to create a centralized data hub that delivers actionable insights and enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns through various channels, such as web, email, SMS, WhatsApp, chat, push, social, ads, and others.

