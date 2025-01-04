DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 15th

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Performance
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.58. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 1 year low of $14.49 and a 1 year high of $16.25.
About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/30 – 1/03
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Is The Dip in Tesla a Buying Opportunity Ahead of FSD Potential?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Insiders Are Selling, But These 3 Stocks Are Must-Buys
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.