DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (DLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 15th

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years.

Get DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund alerts:

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of DLY opened at $15.90 on Friday. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $14.57 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.17.

About DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.