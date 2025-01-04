Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.49 and traded as high as $15.53. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories shares last traded at $15.44, with a volume of 1,599,025 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RDY. Nomura cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $17.40 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDY. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $3,459,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,633,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $997,000. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,003,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,455,000 after purchasing an additional 114,294 shares in the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

