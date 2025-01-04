Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.66.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Dragonfly Energy from $13.50 to $11.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dragonfly Energy stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. ( NASDAQ:DFLI Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 43,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Dragonfly Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

DFLI opened at $3.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average is $5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Dragonfly Energy has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $13.14.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others.

