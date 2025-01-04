Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.66.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Dragonfly Energy from $13.50 to $11.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th.
Institutional Trading of Dragonfly Energy
Dragonfly Energy Trading Up 4.4 %
DFLI opened at $3.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average is $5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Dragonfly Energy has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $13.14.
About Dragonfly Energy
Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others.
Featured Stories
