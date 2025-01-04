Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust (LON:DNE) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC (LON:DNE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 497.81 ($6.18) and traded as low as GBX 460 ($5.71). Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 470 ($5.84), with a volume of 105,693 shares.

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 480.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 497.81. The company has a market cap of £25.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,678.57 and a beta of 0.46.

About Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC specializes in direct investments, fund of fund investments, and investments in listed private equity companies. In the case of direct investments, it specializes in investments in management buyouts, management buy ins, and growing businesses in lower middle markets.

