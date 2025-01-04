Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Trading Up 0.7% – What’s Next?

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €21.80 ($22.47) and last traded at €21.60 ($22.27). Approximately 65,274 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 151,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at €21.44 ($22.10).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €20.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.11.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; control and conveyor systems, air supply, and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; and assembly and test stands and calibration stations for brakes, electronics, and chassis geometry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.