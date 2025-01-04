DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.77 and traded as low as $0.61. DZS shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 5,791 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $30.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average is $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DZS stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of DZS as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DZS Inc provides access and optical networking infrastructure and cloud software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company offers access edge solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

