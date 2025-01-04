Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 469.85 ($5.84) and traded as high as GBX 470 ($5.84). Eagle Eye Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 470 ($5.84), with a volume of 130 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 469.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 469.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of £139.17 million, a PE ratio of 2,764.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Eagle Eye is a leading SaaS technology company transforming marketing by creating digital connections that enable personalised performance marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions and gift services.

Eagle Eye AIR enables the secure issuance and redemption of digital offers and rewards at scale, across multiple channels, enabling a single customer view.

