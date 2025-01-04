Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on January 22nd

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, January 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.74. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $11.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 5,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $62,506.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 731,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,896,866.51. The trade was a 0.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,844 shares of company stock valued at $462,368.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

