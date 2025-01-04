Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0513 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:EVN opened at $10.19 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.60.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
