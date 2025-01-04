Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (EVF) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on January 22nd

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Wednesday, January 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of EVF opened at $6.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.25. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $6.84.
About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Nebius Group: The Rising Star in AI Infrastructure
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/30 – 1/03
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Is The Dip in Tesla a Buying Opportunity Ahead of FSD Potential?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.