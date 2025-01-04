Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (EVF) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on January 22nd

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Wednesday, January 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of EVF opened at $6.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.25. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $6.84.

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

