Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.40.
EPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th.
Shares of EPC opened at $32.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.10. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.88.
Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $517.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 30.61%.
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
