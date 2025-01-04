Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.40.

EPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Edgewell Personal Care

Institutional Trading of Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,345,000 after purchasing an additional 39,059 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 128,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 19,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPC opened at $32.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.10. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $517.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 30.61%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.