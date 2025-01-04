EKIMAS (OTCMKTS:ASNB) to Present Analysts and Investors with Key Information on January 2, 2025

On January 2, 2025, EKIMAS (OTCMKTS:ASNB), also known as Nordicus Partners Corporation, a Delaware-based firm, announced that it is set to present crucial information to analysts, investors, and other stakeholders.

In compliance with Regulation FD, the company will be furnishing a presentation that outlines important details about its operations. The presentation, which will take place on or after January 2, 2025, is detailed in Exhibit 99.1 of the SEC filing and will also be accessible on the company’s official website at nordicuspartners.com.

The information provided in this presentation is designed to offer a summary that should be considered within the context of the company’s SEC filings and other public announcements made by the organization. It is essential to note that this presentation does not include details regarding the company’s financial position beyond the fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2024.

Additionally, any estimates or targets outlined in this presentation that pertain to future quarters or years are based on statements previously reported in the company’s securities filings. EKIMAS emphasized that they bear no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this presentation; however, they reserve the right to do so as needed.

According to General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the data shared within Item 7.01, inclusive of Exhibit 99.1 attached, is not to be considered “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Exchange Act, nor is it integrated by reference in any filings under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act unless explicitly specified in such a document.

The company secured the necessary permits by marking the essential regulatory boxes in the filing, as required by the Securities and Exchange Commission. EKIMAS currently has no securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act. The filing further highlights that the company is not classified as an emerging growth company.

The document was officially signed off by Henrik Rouf, the Chief Executive Officer of Nordicus Partners Corporation, assuring compliance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, as of January 2, 2025.

