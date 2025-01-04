Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Empiric Student Property Plc (LON:ESP – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 87.18 ($1.08) and traded as low as GBX 83.60 ($1.04). Empiric Student Property shares last traded at GBX 84.40 ($1.05), with a volume of 477,958 shares changing hands.

Empiric Student Property Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 87.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 93.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £509.36 million, a PE ratio of 937.78, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Get Empiric Student Property alerts:

Empiric Student Property Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a GBX 0.88 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 0.96%. Empiric Student Property’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,444.44%.

Insider Transactions at Empiric Student Property

Empiric Student Property Company Profile

In other news, insider Duncan Garrood bought 25,316 shares of Empiric Student Property stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £17,974.36 ($22,328.40). Also, insider Donald Grant bought 20,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £19,832.20 ($24,636.27). Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation serving key UK universities.

Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

The Company, an internally managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) incorporated in England and Wales, listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empiric Student Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empiric Student Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.