Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Empiric Student Property Plc (LON:ESP – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 87.18 ($1.08) and traded as low as GBX 83.60 ($1.04). Empiric Student Property shares last traded at GBX 84.40 ($1.05), with a volume of 477,958 shares changing hands.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 87.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 93.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £509.36 million, a PE ratio of 937.78, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.45.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a GBX 0.88 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 0.96%. Empiric Student Property’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,444.44%.
Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation serving key UK universities.
Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.
The Company, an internally managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) incorporated in England and Wales, listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014.
