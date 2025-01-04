Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Receives $65.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on ECPG. StockNews.com raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Northland Capmk upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Encore Capital Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

In other news, Director Laura Olle sold 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $65,874.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,849.96. The trade was a 3.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 20,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Encore Capital Group stock opened at $47.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.55. Encore Capital Group has a 52 week low of $39.64 and a 52 week high of $54.55.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $367.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.70 million. Encore Capital Group had a positive return on equity of 12.70% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

