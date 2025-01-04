Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
Endeavor Group Stock Performance
NYSE:EDR opened at $31.20 on Friday. Endeavor Group has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $31.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.59. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell acquired 263,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $146.97 per share, for a total transaction of $38,682,504.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 418,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,519,731.39. This represents a 169.38 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 48,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $1,399,031.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,831,247 shares in the company, valued at $53,179,412.88. This trade represents a 2.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.
About Endeavor Group
Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.
