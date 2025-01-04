Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Receives C$13.47 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.47.

EFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.75 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Acumen Capital increased their target price on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

TSE EFX opened at C$14.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.71. Enerflex has a 12 month low of C$5.78 and a 12 month high of C$14.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This is a boost from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.70%.

In other news, Director Joanne Linette Cox bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.65 per share, with a total value of C$34,115.00. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

