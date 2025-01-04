EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell Sells 4,000 Shares

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at $5,162,365.67. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of EOG stock opened at $126.57 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to purchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 31.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EOG

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 7.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,268 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $12,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in EOG Resources by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,073 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 12.2% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.