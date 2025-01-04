Eos Energy Enterprises Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 35,617 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 77% compared to the average volume of 20,073 call options.

Eos Energy Enterprises Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of EOSE opened at $5.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.31. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $5.82.

Institutional Trading of Eos Energy Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.90.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

Featured Articles

