Essential Planning LLC. Raises Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Essential Planning LLC. raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,574 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,764. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,226,886 shares of company stock worth $161,499,400 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $144.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.63. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.51 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.16.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Melius Research increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.15.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

