Essentra (LON:ESNT) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 155.37 ($1.93) and traded as low as GBX 129.18 ($1.60). Essentra shares last traded at GBX 130.40 ($1.62), with a volume of 220,563 shares traded.

ESNT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Essentra from GBX 240 ($2.98) to GBX 200 ($2.48) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.48) target price on shares of Essentra in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 144.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 155.37. The stock has a market cap of £374.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,980.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.89, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Essentra plc manufactures and distributes plastic injection and vinyl dip moulded, and metal components worldwide. The company offers cable ties and conduit, and accessories; grommets, strain relief, and blanking plugs; cable glands and accessories; caps and plugs; card guides and pullers; circuit board hardware products; EMI suppression ferrite cores; fan accessories comprising filters and fan mounting accessories; screws and nuts; rivet and panel fasteners; barbed and push-fit fasteners; binder screws and snap fasteners; washers; spacers; brushes; feet; fibre management; and furniture fittings.

