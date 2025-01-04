Essentra (LON:ESNT) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 155.37 ($1.93) and traded as low as GBX 129.18 ($1.60). Essentra shares last traded at GBX 130.40 ($1.62), with a volume of 220,563 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ESNT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Essentra from GBX 240 ($2.98) to GBX 200 ($2.48) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.48) target price on shares of Essentra in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on ESNT
Essentra Trading Down 0.8 %
About Essentra
Essentra plc manufactures and distributes plastic injection and vinyl dip moulded, and metal components worldwide. The company offers cable ties and conduit, and accessories; grommets, strain relief, and blanking plugs; cable glands and accessories; caps and plugs; card guides and pullers; circuit board hardware products; EMI suppression ferrite cores; fan accessories comprising filters and fan mounting accessories; screws and nuts; rivet and panel fasteners; barbed and push-fit fasteners; binder screws and snap fasteners; washers; spacers; brushes; feet; fibre management; and furniture fittings.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Essentra
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Insiders Are Selling, But These 3 Stocks Are Must-Buys
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Rivian Defies Doubters: Delivery Triumph Fuels Stock Surge
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Hindenburg Short Report Slams Carvana Over Alleged ‘Grift’
Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.