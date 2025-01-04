EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) President Sells $220,534.81 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) President Matthew David Feierstein sold 20,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $220,534.81. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,217,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,968,948.14. The trade was a 0.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew David Feierstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EverCommerce alerts:

On Monday, December 9th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 7,455 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $89,907.30.

On Friday, December 6th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 17,545 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $209,136.40.

EverCommerce Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ EVCM opened at $10.97 on Friday. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.18 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $176.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.87 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EverCommerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EverCommerce

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVCM. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in EverCommerce by 673.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 281,551 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter worth about $570,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 39.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 95,934 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in EverCommerce by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 318,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EverCommerce

(Get Free Report)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.