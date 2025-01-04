Everence Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,138,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,011,000 after buying an additional 68,133 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,086,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,084,000 after acquiring an additional 489,554 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 303,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,110,000 after acquiring an additional 13,177 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $1,526,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 559,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,580,000 after purchasing an additional 44,241 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $50.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.72. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $48.92 and a 52-week high of $73.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.64.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.62.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

