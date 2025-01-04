Everence Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 68.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 968 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 33,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,339,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,571,000 after buying an additional 112,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $994,500.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,546.03. This trade represents a 25.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.25 per share, for a total transaction of $55,244.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,535.25. The trade was a 6.41 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $80.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.34 and its 200 day moving average is $82.01. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.24 and a 12 month high of $91.98. The company has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 57.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BNP Paribas cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

