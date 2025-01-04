Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth $39,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.62.

A stock opened at $135.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.61. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.16 and a 1-year high of $155.35.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 19.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

