Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,360 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 654.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,229,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,789,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,538 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 2.2 %

IR stock opened at $92.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $106.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.85.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.90%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $246,620.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,510.40. This represents a 17.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on IR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

