Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Everence Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cencora during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the third quarter worth $41,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Cencora during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COR opened at $229.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.44 and its 200-day moving average is $233.63. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.63 and a 1-year high of $253.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 29.29%.

In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total value of $383,792.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,648.88. This represents a 7.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total transaction of $5,071,822.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,223,750.40. This represents a 7.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,696 shares of company stock worth $22,862,734. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Leerink Partners reduced their price target on Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho began coverage on Cencora in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.60.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

