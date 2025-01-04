Everence Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 109.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 1,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AON opened at $353.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.00. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $395.33. The company has a market capitalization of $76.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

AON has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays raised their target price on AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of AON from $338.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.00.

In other news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $494,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,291.36. The trade was a 13.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total transaction of $256,321.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,121.44. This trade represents a 26.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

