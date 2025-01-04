Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.60 Million in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 601.2% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 282.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.58.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of D opened at $54.73 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.97. The company has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 93.68%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

