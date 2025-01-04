Everence Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Everence Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,792 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,888 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Starbucks by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,371 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $739,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,268,115 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $404,458,000 after purchasing an additional 249,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 61.3% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 54,076 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 20,544 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $92.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $103.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.45.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Starbucks from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wedbush cut their price target on Starbucks from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.77.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Starbucks

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,491 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total value of $148,414.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,975,542.96. The trade was a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.