Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,040 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 214.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,068,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,161 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17,926.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 925,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,668,000 after purchasing an additional 920,695 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,655.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 755,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,021,000 after buying an additional 712,900 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 248.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,180,000 after buying an additional 371,695 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,630,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,144,000 after buying an additional 275,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total transaction of $1,237,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,455,315.24. This trade represents a 3.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total transaction of $2,160,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811,842 shares in the company, valued at $280,613,187.30. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,601 shares of company stock valued at $40,755,368. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $359.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 703.97, a PEG ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $345.55 and a 200 day moving average of $315.11. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $398.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRWD. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $295.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.63.

Read Our Latest Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.