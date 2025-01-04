Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in EQT by 5.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 59,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 840,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,076,000 after purchasing an additional 55,384 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in EQT by 7.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in EQT by 13.0% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in EQT by 4.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,234,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,669,000 after buying an additional 48,027 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQT opened at $47.02 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $48.33. The company has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.90.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. EQT had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded EQT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Mizuho upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on EQT from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.78.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Karam sold 30,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $1,351,803.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,038,086.64. The trade was a 13.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

