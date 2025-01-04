Everence Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 997,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,514,000 after purchasing an additional 46,944 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $4,273,535.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,283.86. This trade represents a 55.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $90.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $79.52 and a 52-week high of $109.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

